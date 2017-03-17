© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Watch Chicano Batman, Spoon, Valerie June And More Play Live At SXSW

By Rachel Horn
Published March 17, 2017 at 10:20 AM CDT

Starting Friday at 1 p.m. ET, watch public radio favorites Hippo Campus, Lizzo, Chicano Batman, Spoon, Valerie June and Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears perform live at the SXSW Radio Day Stage in Austin. The show is streaming via VuHaus, a site that's home to studio sessions and concerts recorded year-round by public radio stations across the U.S.

Set Times

All times are approximate.

1 p.m. ET — Hippo Campus

2 p.m. ET — Lizzo

3 p.m. ET — Chicano Batman

4 p.m. ET — Spoon

5 p.m. ET — Valerie June

6 p.m. ET — Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

Special thanks to the stations who curated this Friday's lineup: (St. Paul, Minn.), (Philadelphia, Pa.), (Kansas City, Mo.), opbmusic (Portland, Ore.), WGBH (Boston, Mass.), (Santa Monica, Calif.), (New York, N.Y.), (Colchester, Vt.), (St. Louis, Mo.), WVPB's Mountain Stage (Charleston, W.Va.), (Houston, Texas), (Seattle, Wash.), (Austin, Texas) and (Dallas, Texas).

