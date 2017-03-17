Watch Chicano Batman, Spoon, Valerie June And More Play Live At SXSW

Starting Friday at 1 p.m. ET, watch public radio favorites Hippo Campus, Lizzo, Chicano Batman, Spoon, Valerie June and Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears perform live at the SXSW Radio Day Stage in Austin. The show is streaming via VuHaus, a site that's home to studio sessions and concerts recorded year-round by public radio stations across the U.S.

Set Times

All times are approximate.

1 p.m. ET — Hippo Campus

2 p.m. ET — Lizzo

3 p.m. ET — Chicano Batman

4 p.m. ET — Spoon

5 p.m. ET — Valerie June

6 p.m. ET — Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

Special thanks to the stations who curated this Friday's lineup: (St. Paul, Minn.), (Philadelphia, Pa.), (Kansas City, Mo.), opbmusic (Portland, Ore.), WGBH (Boston, Mass.), (Santa Monica, Calif.), (New York, N.Y.), (Colchester, Vt.), (St. Louis, Mo.), WVPB's Mountain Stage (Charleston, W.Va.), (Houston, Texas), (Seattle, Wash.), (Austin, Texas) and (Dallas, Texas).

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.