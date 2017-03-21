© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Physics House Band's 'Calypso' Is A Mecha-Prog Warrior

By Lars Gotrich
Published March 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

This rules. The Physics House Band mega-thrusts bits of Yes' heavy epics, arena-rocking Red-era King Crimson, early Battles' math-rock-mania, Trans Am's synth-punk and the effortlessly chill melodic sense of Tortoise into a Voltron warrior of mecha-prog.

Seriously, just watch this video for "Calypso" from the Brighton band's debut album Mercury Fountain, which edits some psychedelic imagery with the trio rocking the hell out of their drums, lightning-quick bass and a stupid amount of synths and effects pedals. It's the kind of thing that can quickly become a littlemuch too muchif dragged out, but the band knocks out this time-signature-obliterating, all-zones-activated jam over three weirdly funky and wildly catchy minutes.

Mercury Fountain comes out April 21 on Small Pond. The Physics House Band will be on a in April and May.

