Ask Me Another one-ups dinner theaters with this game, in which dinner is inserted INTO films. One word in a movie's title is replaced with a rhyming food. For example, if we said, "Astronauts crash onto a distant-seeming world, where vine-ripened fruit rules over the human race," the answer would be "Planet of the GRAPES." Grapes rhymes with apes!

