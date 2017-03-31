Mose Allison On Piano Jazz

One of the most original and provocative musicians in jazz, pianist Mose Allison (1927 - 2016) was heavily influenced by the blues. The Mississippi native drew inspiration from Sonny Boy Williamson, Fats Waller, Louis Armstrong and Thelonious Monk to create bluesy jazz flavored with his own sardonic wit. On this 1988 episode of Piano Jazz, Allison opens with one of his typically witty tunes, "Somebody Gotta Move." He and host Marian McPartland join forces on an old classic, "Your Red Wagon."

Originally recorded in 1988.

Set List

"Somebody Gotta Move" (M. Allison)

"Perfect Moments" (M. Allison)

"Blue Lou" (I. Mills, E. Sampson)

"Everything Happens To Me" (T. Adair, M. Dennis)

"Tennessee Waltz" (P. King, R. Stewart)

"Hymn To Everything" (M. Allison)

"Marian's Improv" (M. McPartland)

"Don't Get Around Much Anymore" (S. Russell, E.K. Ellington)

"One Morning In May" (M. Parish, H. Carmichael)

"No Trouble Living" (M. Allison)

"Your Red Wagon" (G. DePaul, R. Jones, D. Raye)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.