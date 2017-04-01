DJ Betto Arcos Shares Essential Songs From His Travels In Cuba

To prepare for his appearances on weekends on All Things Considered, DJ Betto Arcos travels the world looking for new music to bring back to our studios. This time, he shares several songs from his recent trip to Cuba.

Betto says the island nation might not have been prepared for the massive numbers of American tourists who've visited since the Obama administration announced a thaw in U.S.-Cuba relations in 2014. "Yet it's prepared in its vibrancy and its excitement," he says. "And music and food are two elements that are absolutely essential to visiting Cuba."

Hear the conversation at the audio link, and listen to Betto's picks below.

