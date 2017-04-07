© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Cameron Avery On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published April 7, 2017 at 9:20 AM CDT
Cameron Avery plays in the <em>World Cafe</em> performance studio.
In this session, we bring you a performance from Tame Impala's touring bassist, Cameron Avery. His debut solo record sounds nothing like what you're used to hearing from him with the band. Instead, picture Dean Martin swooping down to light a cigarette in the back alley behind some lover-laced boudoir, and you've sort of got the idea.

Avery hails from Australia, where he was part of a rotating roster of musicians who play in each other's bands — including his own outfit, Pond, and Tame Impala (which he joined after former member Nick Allbrook quit). He visited World Cafe to perform songs from his solo debut, Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams — for which he borrowed Los Angeles studio space from Jackson Browne. (Yes, that Jackson Browne.) If you want to know why Browne's a Cameron Avery fan, take a listen to this voice and this songwriting in the audio player above.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
