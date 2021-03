Cold War Kids' sixth album, LA Divine, pays tribute to Los Angeles and all its strange glory. The band took a more pop-forward approach to this release, which comes out Friday. "So Tied Up" is our current favorite.

SET LIST

"So Tied Up"

Photo: Brian Lowe/KCRW.

Watch Cold War Kids' fullMorning Becomes Eclecticsession atKCRW.com.

