Hear Frank Ocean's New Song 'Biking,' Featuring Jay Z And Tyler, The Creator

Frank Ocean's show on Beats 1, Blonded, has become a testing ground for new singles. First it was his collaboration with Calvin Harris and Migos, "Slide," then in mid-March, the gauzy "Chanel" rendered in several different versions throughout the set.

On Friday night, Ocean spun music from Patti LaBelle, Babyface, Young Thug and Death Grips. You can listen to the third episode here.

At the close of that most recent show, Ocean shared the acoustic-led "Biking." For the opening minute, Jay Z raps over washed-out lounge piano — it's a disorienting space for Hova, but a reflective one. Tyler, The Creator shows up in the back half when the beat drips like glue. But after a relatively mellow build, Frank Ocean suddenly bursts in the final verse of "Biking" with some wild vocalizing straight out of Young Thug.

