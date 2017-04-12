Feist Gets Warped Like A Funhouse Mirror In 'Pleasure' Video

Feist's first album in six years, Pleasure, comes out in just a couple weeks. We've only heard "Century" and the title track from it, so far, and today we get a visual companion for the latter. Directed by Mary Rozzi, Feist gets swirled and distorted like a funhouse mirror as she sings "Pleasure." She even plays a little air guitar at the song's bluesy break. Fun!

Pleasure comes out April 28 via Interscope. Feist goes on tour starting at the end of April.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.