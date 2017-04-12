© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Feist Gets Warped Like A Funhouse Mirror In 'Pleasure' Video

By Lars Gotrich
Published April 12, 2017 at 9:59 AM CDT

Feist's first album in six years, Pleasure, comes out in just a couple weeks. We've only heard "Century" and the title track from it, so far, and today we get a visual companion for the latter. Directed by Mary Rozzi, Feist gets swirled and distorted like a funhouse mirror as she sings "Pleasure." She even plays a little air guitar at the song's bluesy break. Fun!

Pleasure comes out April 28 via Interscope. Feist goes on tour starting at the end of April.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
See stories by Lars Gotrich