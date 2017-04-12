Margo Price On Mountain Stage

Breakout country artist Margo Price makes her debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Civic Center Little Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Price grew up surrounded by music, whether it came from personal favorites like Joni Mitchell and Tom Petty or family relations like her great-uncle Bobby Fischer (the legendary Music Row songwriter who penned over 500 songs for artists like George Jones, Conway Twitty and Reba McEntire). Like many with a dream, Price dropped out of college in Illinois to pursue a more musical career in Nashville, paying her dues along the way working concessions at the local movie theater, teaching children's dance classes at the YMCA and pitching songs with her husband, Jeremy Ivey, under the names Sylvia Slim and Sam Pickens (a.k.a. Slim-Pickens). These were just some of the experiences that informed her rockabilly songwriting and musical humility, whether she was fronting the supergroup Margo and the Price Tags with Sturgill Simpson and Kenny Vaughan or acting as the rhythm section in Lilly Hiatt's band.

As host Larry Groce puts it, Price "had to go through a storm to find the rainbow, but she found that rainbow" with a debut that has received praise from mainstream music critics and outlaw country fans alike, cementing Price as Nashville's next star and honky tonk's new queen. That debut was Midwest Farmer's Daughter, the first country album released on Jack White's Third Man Records.

For this performance, Price is joined by a cavalcade of Nashville artists, including Micah Hulscher on keys and accordion, Dillon Napier on drums, Jamie Davis on lead guitar, Luke Schneider on pedal steel and dobro and Kevin Black on bass.

SET LIST

"Tennessee Song"

"Desperate And Depressed"

"About to Find Out"

"Hands Of Time"

"Big River"

"Hurtin' (On The Bottle)"

