Arts & Culture

Father John Misty, 'Ballad Of The Dying Man' (Live)

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published April 13, 2017 at 12:00 PM CDT

Josh Tillman, a.k.a. Father John Misty, stopped by our studio the day he released his latest album, Pure Comedy, to play a stripped-down set of songs. With his lyrics pushed to the forefront, Tillman's keen cultural observations were on full display. It was a deeply moving set, including our current favorite, "Ballad Of The Dying Man."

Set List

  • "Ballad Of The Dying Man"

    • Photo: Dustin Downing/KCRW.

    Watch Father John Misty's fullMorning Becomes Eclecticsession atKCRW.com.

    Jason Bentley
