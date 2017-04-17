© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Which Cockatoo Are You?

By Robin Hilton
Published April 17, 2017 at 10:16 AM CDT

This is one of those things that's been on the Internet for a while and for whatever reason is only now making its way to my eyeballs. But now that I've seen it, I can't look away.

When you watch, you'll likely see a reflection of yourself in it. You're either free and easy, dancing like nobody's watching, or you're the bird on the left, arms folded in a corner of the party hoping everyone leaves you alone.

So which cockatoo are you? The not-feeling-it bird on the left, or the I'm-all-in bird on the right?

Arts & Culture
