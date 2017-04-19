Pink Martini On Mountain Stage

Pink Martini returns to Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Clay Center in Charleston, W.Va. Originally founded in 1994 as a performance ensemble to liven up political fundraisers, the Oregon-based group has since grown into an international sensation with its cosmopolitan mix of classical, lounge and pop-jazz. The group has collaborated with a range of artists and styles over the years, whether it's recreating nightclub magic with Carol Channing, singing German lullabies with the von Trapps or starting singalongs with the original cast of Sesame Street.

After sitting in with over 500 orchestras around the world and performing at (if not selling out) opera houses and music halls, the critically-acclaimed "little orchestra" makes its third appearance on Mountain Stage with a mix of new favorites and old standards from its multilingual, multi-genre repertoire.

Pink Martini's ninth studio release isJe Dis Oui!, out now on the band's own label, Heinz Records, and featuring guest vocals from fashion guru Ikram Goldman, multi-instrumentalist Rufus Wainwright and NPR's own Ari Shapiro.

SET LIST

"Amado Mio"

"The Butterfly Song"

"Joli Garçon"

"Ov Sirun Sirun"

"Je Ne Veux Pas Travailler"

"Askim Bahardi"

"Yo Te Quiero Siempre"

"Una Notte A Napoli"

"Hey Eugene"

"Pata Pata"

"Malaguena"

"Brasil"

