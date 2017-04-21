Goldie Releases Burial Remix Of 'Inner City Life'

Goldie has released a remix of "Inner City Life," his landmark drum and bass song from 1995's Timeless, by none other than Burial.

Those familiar with Burial could reasonably expect his regrind to smooth out and quell Goldie's signature rave-pachinko; instead it doubles down on the freneticism, with the foregrounded patina of a dusty vinyl record. The single is coming out tomorrow for Record Store Day — it's a trend today — limited to 1,500 copies.

Goldie is set to release his first album in nearly 20 years under his own name later this year. The Journey Man(it's about the journey, man) is a high-concept revisitation and evolution of the style he helped usher into music history.

