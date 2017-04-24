Hear Drum And Bass Legend Goldie's New Single, 'Castaway'

Just a few days ago, we freaked out when Burial released a remix of Goldie's landmark drum and bass song "Inner City Life." Who knew that would portend a new single from his first album in 19 years, The Journey Man? "Castaway" should sound familiar — bright horns, ecstatic drum and bass and a soulful vocal, courtesy of Tyler Lee Daly.

The Journey Man comes out June 16 on Metalheadz Music.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.