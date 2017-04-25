Watch Big Boi Perform 'Mic Jack' With Sleepy Brown On 'The Tonight Show'

Big Boi was on The Tonight Show last evening to perform his new single "Mic Jack" and it's got a lot of what you want in a Big Boi jam; an '80s R&B funk swagger fully loaded with sweaty synths. It's not quite "Shutterbug" level of hot, but it gets there. The track's feature, Adam Levine, couldn't make the gig, but let's go ahead and call the stand-in Sleepy Brown an upgrade.

And if you missed the studio versions of "Mic Jack" and the Killer Mike and Jeezy-featuring "Kill Jill," you can find those below.

