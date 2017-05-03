Paramore's 'Told You So' Video Gives Us Red Beret Envy

Following a surprise album announcement and the fantastic "Hard Times" two weeks ago, Paramore has released another single from After Laughter. "Told You So" is a polyrhythmic workout of a pop song with some of Taylor York's most athletic guitar work yet. This record is going to be fun as hell.

Directed by Aaron Joseph and Paramore's own Zac Farro, who has re-joined the band after a seven-year hiatus, the video features the band cruising around some envious red berets.

After Laughter comes out May 12 on Fueled By Ramen (digital, physical).

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.