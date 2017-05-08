© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Hundred Waters Tease Third Album With Emotional 'Particle'

By Lars Gotrich
Published May 8, 2017 at 11:31 AM CDT
Hundred Waters.

Hundred Waters' music tugs like a loose thread, every shifting emotion illuminated by synths and beats that tug just a little harder. The electronic trio has always been on curiosity on OWSLA, the label founded by Skrillex, but a tempering presence.

The band is currently finishing its third album, a follow-up to 2014's excellent The Moon Rang Like A Bell. Today they're giving us an early listen with the new song "Particle." The piece doesn't stray too far from Hundred Waters' dominant palette or mode, favoring subtly over bombast, a genuine, but complicated emotion over flamboyance. Singer Nicole Miglis is, as ever, the song's center, swimming in the uncertainty of relationships, as her bandmates' brooding synths and beats warp and warble in response.

You can download "Particle" for free from

