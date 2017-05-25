© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Pinegrove On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published May 25, 2017 at 1:41 PM CDT
Pinegrove's latest release is <em>Elsewhere</em>.
Pinegrove's latest release is <em>Elsewhere</em>.

Listening to Pinegrove's music gives you that warm feeling of spending time with old friends — familiar, nostalgic and endearingly rough around the edges. And although its 2016 album Cardinal got a lot of love from critics, Pinegrove is a young band that still practices in the basement of one member's parents' house in Montclair, N.J.

There was a moment when the members of Pinegrove did what a lot of young bands think they're supposed to do: They moved to Brooklyn. In this session, lead singer Evan Stephens Hall and drummer Zack Levine tell me about that experience and why it ended.

Pinegrove's latest release, Elsewhere, is a live recording of the songs from Cardinal. The band performs some of those songs live in this session — including a song called "Paterson + Leo," from the bonus extended version of Cardinal.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
See stories by Talia Schlanger