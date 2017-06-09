© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Mavericks On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published June 9, 2017 at 9:33 AM CDT
The Mavericks perform at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia at WXPN's 2017 NON-COMMvention.
The Mavericks perform at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia at WXPN's 2017 NON-COMMvention.

World Cafe is all about spreading the love through sharing musical experiences we've had with you. So today, we're taking you to a concert that happened a couple weeks ago in Philly, at a public radio convention we call Non-COMM.

We're looking up at the stage at World Cafe Live to see The Mavericks. Up there you've got a lead singer who looks something like a Cuban cowboy. There are guys in suits playing brass, an organ and accordion, a stand-up bass and an electric bass adorned with a blue sticker of the Virgin Mary. That should give you a sense of how eclectic The Mavericks are. The band's members have been at it for more than 25 years; they're Grammy winners and — more importantly — party starters.

Hear The Mavericks perform two songs live at the audio link above.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
See stories by Talia Schlanger