The Mavericks On World Cafe

World Cafe is all about spreading the love through sharing musical experiences we've had with you. So today, we're taking you to a concert that happened a couple weeks ago in Philly, at a public radio convention we call Non-COMM.

We're looking up at the stage at World Cafe Live to see The Mavericks. Up there you've got a lead singer who looks something like a Cuban cowboy. There are guys in suits playing brass, an organ and accordion, a stand-up bass and an electric bass adorned with a blue sticker of the Virgin Mary. That should give you a sense of how eclectic The Mavericks are. The band's members have been at it for more than 25 years; they're Grammy winners and — more importantly — party starters.

Hear The Mavericks perform two songs live at the audio link above.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.