LGBT Activism And Gun Control One Year After The Pulse Shooting
Last year’s shooting at the Pulse nightclub was the nation’s deadliest terror attack since 9-11. Some in the LGBT community began raising money to take on the NRA
As the country marks this anniversary, are LGBT people any better protected from gun violence? LGBT activism and the gun control debate one year after the Pulse nightclub shooting.
GUESTS
JoDee Winterhof, Senior Vice President for Policy and Political Affairs, Human Rights Campaign
George Chauncey, Samuel Knight professor of History & American Studies, Yale University
Jason Lindsay, Executive director, Pride Fund to End Gun Violence
Gwen Patton, Spokesperson, Pink Pistols
Sultan Shakir, Executive Director, Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders
For more, visit http://the1a.org.
