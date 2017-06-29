© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Feeling Targeted By The Travel Ban

Published June 29, 2017 at 10:06 AM CDT
PITTSBURGH, PA - JUNE 25: Shahnila Rubab of South Fayette, Pennsylvania hugs friends as they gather with fellow Muslims to for Eid al-Fitr, a celebration marking the end of Ramadan, on June 25, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The celebration marks the ending of the fasting month of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal and six more days of fasting.. Becasue Eid al-Fitr starts when the new moon is spotted, it is celebrated on different days around the world.
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments for and against President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban in October. Until then, parts of the ban are in effect, affecting travelers to the U.S. from six majority-Muslim countries.

Writer Wajahat Ali and attorney Rabia Chaudry are Muslim-Americans who have thought deeply on what this moment signals for the nation, both legally and morally. They weigh in on national security concerns, religious extremism and the rise in hate crimes against Muslims in the U.S.

GUESTS

Wajahat Ali, Playwright; lawyer; contributing writer to the New York Times and Huffington Post

Rabia Chaudry, National security fellow at New America; attorney; author, “Adnan’s Story.”

