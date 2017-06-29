Feeling Targeted By The Travel Ban

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments for and against President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban in October. Until then, parts of the ban are in effect, affecting travelers to the U.S. from six majority-Muslim countries.

Writer Wajahat Ali and attorney Rabia Chaudry are Muslim-Americans who have thought deeply on what this moment signals for the nation, both legally and morally. They weigh in on national security concerns, religious extremism and the rise in hate crimes against Muslims in the U.S.

GUESTS

Wajahat Ali, Playwright; lawyer; contributing writer to the New York Times and Huffington Post

Rabia Chaudry, National security fellow at New America; attorney; author, “Adnan’s Story.”

