© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

VON GREY: Three Sisters Making Ethereal Pop

By Bob Boilen
Published June 29, 2017 at 1:00 PM CDT

Ethereal and catchy don't often make a perfect pair within pop music, but the combination is exactly what hooked me on VON GREY, an Atlanta trio formed by the siblings Kathryn, Annika and Fiona von Grey.

The trio has classical music training, on cello and violins, but go further afield, as well; a Moog bass pedal, a mandolin a banjo. VON GREY have been making music publicly for the past six years, releasing their self-titled debut EP in 2012, the AwakeningEP in 2014 and the PanophobiaEP in 2015.

Today we have the newest song for you, "6 AM" with Annika singing through a lot of conflicting emotions:

It's 6 a.m. again

I hate this and I hate you

The sun comes up again

I love you and I miss you

Annika wrote to us to say that "We've tackled lots of sweeping concepts as a band, and always do so with honesty. That being said, '6 AM' was written during a time of exemplary rawness and needing. Loneliness is my own personal hell, and '6 AM' deals with the decision-making process of choosing love over stability."

Both "6 AM" and the recently released "Poison in the Water" will be on the group's next EP,Trinity, due out in November.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen