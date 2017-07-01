Roséwave 24/7: This Holiday Weekend, Embrace Your Basic Side

Update:This limited-run stream is over, but you can still clink glasses to the roséwave playlist.

We didn't create roséwave: We merely drank from its stream, the one that already spills pink drink on dance floors and beach blankets to the tune of favorite pop songs being shouted en masse. We didn't invent a genre; we just gave it a name.

Last week we published a 75-song playlist, not inspired by rosé itself so much as by the easygoing aesthetic the pink wine evokes. The folks who got the roséwave vibe understood it immediately, putting a name to summer music that is, at turns, silly, basic, emotional and maybe a little trashy — sometimes all at once. ("I feel seen and heard," one person told me, echoing many of my Twitter mentions.)

So for a limited time — over the long Fourth of July weekend — we're taking over the All Songs 24/7 Music Channel: All roséwave, all day and night. We've doubled size of the playlist, adding songs we hated to cut the first time (Robyn's "Call Your Girlfriend," Chastity Belt's "Joke" and Calvin Harris' "Slide," featuring Frank Ocean and Migos), as well as others we honestly can't believe we forgot (Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!," The-Dream's "Yamaha" and more Charli XCX jams because, after the Lorde / HAIM / Migos trifecta, she is our fourth patron saint.) So smash that play button, unscrew a bottle of pink and get basic this weekend.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.