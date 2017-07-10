© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

The Lords Of Liechtenstein On Mountain Stage

Published July 10, 2017 at 9:56 AM CDT
The New York-based sibling duo The Lords of Liechtenstein.

New York City-based sibling duo The Lords of Liechtenstein makes its debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Brothers Noah and Dan Rauchwerk have been performing under the same roof for quite some time, but it wasn't until a decade ago that they decided to become "Lords," after discovering Liechtenstein was the only country that could be rented out for corporate functions. Ever since then, the two singers and songwriters have used their benevolent folkship to string together a soundscape akin to Simon & Garfunkel binging on The Everly Brothers and Netflix comedies while donning matching sweater vests.

The Lords of Liechtenstein's latest self-release is Downhill Ride to Joyland.

SET LIST

  • "Witches"

  • "Gorilla"

  • "Where Dreams Go to Die"

  • "Marie"

