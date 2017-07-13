© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Listen: Nine Inch Nails Announces 'ADD VIOLENCE' EP, Shares Cinematic New Single

By Lars Gotrich
Published July 13, 2017 at 11:46 AM CDT

After years of extended box sets and double albums, Trent Reznor has been flexing his sonic muscles in shorter formats lately. Beginning with 2016's Not The Actual Events, Reznor has promised a trilogy of Nine Inch Nails EPs to be released about 6-8 months apart. True to his word, Reznor has announced the latest installment, ADD VIOLENCE.

If the Not The Actual Events EP saw Trent Reznor exorcise industrial doom and chaotic punk, then the first single from ADD VIOLENCE suggests something of a return to the cinematic pop sheen of the band's full-length The Fragile. Accompanied by a lyric video running through a retro video game, the synthetic pleasures of "LESS THAN" lead up to an anthemic rock chorus blistered by Reznor's welcome to oblivion.

ADD VIOLENCE comes out July 21 (). Track list and artwork below:

Nine Inch Nails, ADD VIOLENCE
/
/

"LESS THAN"
"THE LOVERS"
"THIS ISN'T THE PLACE"
"NOT ANYMORE"
"THE BACKGROUND WORLD"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
See stories by Lars Gotrich