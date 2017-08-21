© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Can Faith Leaders Help America Heal After Charlottesville?

WAMU 88.5
Published August 21, 2017 at 9:06 AM CDT
Worshipers hold hands during morning services at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church August 13, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The city of Charlottesville is still reeling following violence at a 'Unite the Right' rally held by white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other hate organizations.
With guest host Stephen Henderson.

Presidents are expected to serve as moral leaders. But after the shows of hatred and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, many Americans are turning to spiritual leaders who have helped their communities fight bigotry before.

Are we hearing enough from the nation’s faith leaders right now? What are they saying…and who’s listening?

GUESTS

Mark Burns, Pastor of The Harvest Praise & Worship Center of Easley, South Carolina; member of President Trump’s religious advisory council @pastormarkburns

David Anderson, Senior pastor of Bridgeway Community Church in Columbia, Maryland; founder and president of the BridgeLeader Network; radio talk show host; author of Gracism-The Art of Inclusion; @andersonspeaks

Rabbi Rachel Gartner, Director for Jewish Life, Georgetown University; co-chair of T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights

Imam Talib M. Shareef, President and Imam at Masjid Muhammad, “The Nation’s Mosque”

Arts & Culture