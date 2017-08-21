Can Faith Leaders Help America Heal After Charlottesville?

With guest host Stephen Henderson.

Presidents are expected to serve as moral leaders. But after the shows of hatred and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, many Americans are turning to spiritual leaders who have helped their communities fight bigotry before.

Are we hearing enough from the nation’s faith leaders right now? What are they saying…and who’s listening?

GUESTS

Mark Burns, Pastor of The Harvest Praise & Worship Center of Easley, South Carolina; member of President Trump’s religious advisory council @pastormarkburns

David Anderson, Senior pastor of Bridgeway Community Church in Columbia, Maryland; founder and president of the BridgeLeader Network; radio talk show host; author of Gracism-The Art of Inclusion; @andersonspeaks

Rabbi Rachel Gartner, Director for Jewish Life, Georgetown University; co-chair of T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights

Imam Talib M. Shareef, President and Imam at Masjid Muhammad, “The Nation’s Mosque”

