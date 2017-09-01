© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Tyler Childers On Mountain Stage

By Joni Deutsch
Published September 1, 2017 at 4:25 PM CDT

Welcome to purgatory. Population: eastern Kentucky troubadour Tyler Childers — or, at least, the Appalachian sinner at the heart of Childers' rollicking story of a boy who doesn't ask permission to "drink and love and smoke and snort my fill" so much as he encourages his lady love to handle the whole forgiveness part. For his second appearance on Mountain Stage, Childers leads his seven-piece band into a hellraising performance of "Purgatory," as recorded live in Charleston, W. Va.

SET LIST

  • "Purgatory"

    Joni Deutsch
    Joni Deutsch is on-demand content and audience engagement producer at WFAE, as well as host of the music podcast Amplifier.
