Tyler Childers On Mountain Stage

Welcome to purgatory. Population: eastern Kentucky troubadour Tyler Childers — or, at least, the Appalachian sinner at the heart of Childers' rollicking story of a boy who doesn't ask permission to "drink and love and smoke and snort my fill" so much as he encourages his lady love to handle the whole forgiveness part. For his second appearance on Mountain Stage, Childers leads his seven-piece band into a hellraising performance of "Purgatory," as recorded live in Charleston, W. Va.

SET LIST

"Purgatory"

Watch Tyler Childers'Mountain Stageperformances on VuHaus.

