Watch North Mississippi Allstars, Lindi Ortega, Tyler Childers And More, Live

Live from the Americana Music Festival & Conference in Nashville, Tenn., WMOT — in collaboration with World Cafe, VuHaus and NPR Music — brings you some of the best musicians performing at the festival, including Tyler Childers, Lindi Ortega and Pony Bradshaw. The show will be broadcast live on WMOT 89.5, and video from the Yee-Haw Tent in downtown Nashville will be streaming online.

Schedule:

2:00 p.m. CST: Webb Wilder

3:00 p.m. CST: Kasey Chambers

4:00 p.m. CST: Tyler Childers

5:00 p.m. CST: Lindi Ortega

6:00 p.m. CST: North Mississippi Allstars

7:00 p.m. CST: Pony Bradshaw

Coming up:

Tomorrow, catch live performances from Paul Thorn, Reckless Kelly, Whitney Rose, The Secret Sisters, The Deep Dark Woods, The O'Connor Band with Mark O'Connor, Lilly Hiatt, Texas Gentlemen, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Katie Pruitt, Vandoliers and Mike Farris, starting at 11:00 a.m. CST/noon EST.

