Watch The 2017 Emmy Awards With NPR

Pop some popcorn, prep the Emmy-themed snacks (For The Crown: Cucumber sandwiches! For The Handmaid's Tale: Gruel! For The Feud: Bette and Joan: Thick slices of ham! For This Is Us: A fingerbowl filled to the brim with your salty, salty tears!) And join NPR's Eric Deggans, Linda Holmes, Stephen Thompson and Glen Weldon on Twitter as they watch television celebrate television on television.

The ceremony will be broadcast Sunday on CBS, starting at 8 p.m. EDT. Until then, here are some ways to get to know the nominees:

The Handmaid's Tale actresses Elisabeth Moss and Samira Wiley spoke to NPR's Audie Cornish.

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer talked to NPR's Ari Shapiro.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman spoke to NPR's Eric Deggans.

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris talked to Fresh Air's Terry Gross.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.