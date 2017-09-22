Bomba Estereo: Tiny Desk Concert

If the Tiny Desk offers one lesson, it's that greatness doesn't diminish with less volume. The lesson doubly applies here.

During their performance, Bomba Estereo's Simon Mejia (bass and keyboards) observed that it was the quietist the band has ever played; they rose to the occasion with an intense performance that reflects their earliest days working smaller venues in Colombia.

Band leaders Mejia and Li Saumet (lead vocals) have been consistent in their devotion and homage to Afro-Colombian music throughout their five albums, and steadfast in their fantastic mash-up of electronic music, creating a sonic signature that has become popular around the globe.

But you won't hear that on this video.

What you'll hear is the power of their songwriting and arranging with this stripped-down presentation— which helps remind us of why we fell for this band in the first place.

Set List

- "Soy Yo"

- "Somos Dos"

Musicians

Liliana Saumet (vocals), Simon Mejia (bass/keys), Andres Zea (drums), Efrain, Cuadrado (percussion), Jose Castillo (guitar)

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Bronson Arcuri; Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Bronson Arcuri, Beck Harlan, Nick Michael; Production Assistant: Kara Frame; Photo: Emily Bogle/NPR.

For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.