Arts & Culture

The Isley Brothers & Santana On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published September 25, 2017 at 4:34 PM CDT
<em>Power of Peace</em> is the tile of the new album from Santana and The Isley Brothers

In this session of World Cafe, we've got four superstar musicians for the price of one: Carlos Santana, one of the greatest guitarists of all time; Cindy Blackman Santana, a virtuoso jazz and rock drummer who spent decades as the backbone on world tours for artists like Lenny Kravitz, and her now-husband Carlos; and Ron and Ernie Isley, the two main surviving members of the legendary Isley Brothers.

Carlos, Cindy, Ron and Ernie have teamed up for a new album, Power of Peace, consisting of a dozen covers and one original song focused around music's ability to heal and unify. The idea originated at Carlos and Cindy's wedding, in 2010, when the pair chose Ron Isley's cover of "The Look of Love" for their first dance.

Hear songs from the record as I chat with all four of the musicians, in the player above.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
