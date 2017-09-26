© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Alternative Artists Make Strong Showing In 2017 Latin Grammy Nominations

By Felix Contreras
Published September 26, 2017 at 4:31 PM CDT
The cover of Residente's self-titled album.

The lines seem to be blurring between Latin Alternative and the pop mainstream, judging by the Latin Grammy nominations announced this morning in Los Angeles.

Reflecting that alternative/pop duality were former Calle 13 frontman Residente and Colombian pop/urban vocalist Maluma, who both earned 7 nominations.

While Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, the duo behind the year's most popular song ("Despacito"), earned four nominations for their record-breaking work, artists who are considered alternative rubbed elbows with the pop world in the four major categories:

Album of the Year

Residente, Cuban vocalist Danay Suarez, Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade and Chilean Singer/songwriter Mon Laferte were among the ten nominees for album of the year, alongside pop superstars Shakira and Juanes.

Record of the Year

Juanes, in fact, contributed to the pop/alternative mash-up by recording and being nominated with both Mon Laferte and Colombia-born Kali Uchis in the record of the year category.

Residente earned one of his seven nominations in this category for the song "Guerra."

Song of the Year

Laferte, Lafourcade and Residente were once again in the crowd of pop stars like Ricardo Arjona, Ricky Martin and Colombia'sMaluma (who also had seven nominations) for song of the year.

Best New Artist

Alt.Latino favorite Danay Suarez was one of the ten very pop-oriented artist vying for recognition of Best New Artist.

Best Alternative Album

  • Jei Beibiby Cafe Tacvba

  • Apocalipsis Zombiby El Cuarteto de Nos

  • La Trensaby Mon Laferte

  • La Promesa de Thamarby Sig Ragga

  • Palabras Manualesby Danay Saurez

    • The nomination announcement is normally made with great fanfare and was scheduled for last week,bBut in deference to the natural disasters that hit both Mexico and Puerto Rico, the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences instead held the announcement until this morning.

    Winners of the 18th-annual Latin Grammys will be announced on November 16 from Las Vegas.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
    See stories by Felix Contreras