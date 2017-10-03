© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Your Favorite Tom Petty Songs

By Stephen Thompson
Published October 3, 2017 at 12:51 PM CDT
Tom Petty.
Tom Petty's recorded legacy spans nearly 50 years — from classic-rock standards to deep cuts that hit hard. His songs are wired into the American cultural psyche, whether they soundtracked a misspent youth, accompanied a few decades' worth of love and loss, or merely popped up in an unforgettable moment from Jerry Maguire. Petty's music has been everywhere, which means it's meant something to just about everyone.

To celebrate Petty's influence — not just on other musicians, but on moments in everyday lives — NPR Music has assembled a crowdsourced Spotify playlist containing some of the singer's career highlights. And we've added some of our own thoughts on the songs that have meant the most to us.

1 of 10  — Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
2 of 10  — Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
3 of 10  — Damn The Torpedoes
4 of 10  — Stevie Nicks, "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around
5 of 10  — Long After Dark
Long After Dark
6 of 10  — Full Moon Fever
Full Moon Fever
7 of 10  — Tom Petty, Full Moon Fever
8 of 10  — Into the Great Wide Open
Into the Great Wide Open
9 of 10  — Wildflowers
Wildflowers
10 of 10  — Greatest Hits
Greatest Hits
Stephen Thompson
