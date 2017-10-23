26 Songs With A Story To Tell

There's nothing quite like a compelling story song. Examples include Bobby Gentry's "Ode To Billie Joe," and "The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald" by Gordon Lightfoot, Reverend Gary Davis's "Samson And Deliah," and Richard Thompson's ode to his favorite motorcycle, "1952 Vincent Black Lightning." The Cafe has compiled tales by some of our favorite yarn spinners including Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Randy Newman, and Johnny Cash. Enjoy our Story Songs Spotify playlist below.

