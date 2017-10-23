© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

26 Songs With A Story To Tell

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published October 23, 2017 at 10:58 AM CDT
<em>Ode to Billie Joe</em> by Bobbie Gentry
There's nothing quite like a compelling story song. Examples include Bobby Gentry's "Ode To Billie Joe," and "The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald" by Gordon Lightfoot, Reverend Gary Davis's "Samson And Deliah," and Richard Thompson's ode to his favorite motorcycle, "1952 Vincent Black Lightning." The Cafe has compiled tales by some of our favorite yarn spinners including Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Randy Newman, and Johnny Cash. Enjoy our Story Songs Spotify playlist below.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
