Arts & Culture

A Special Spooky Playlist On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published October 27, 2017 at 11:04 AM CDT
Let David Bowie's "Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)" be the soundtrack to your Halloween.
We know. Halloween can be a weird one. You have to exercise an excruciating amount of self-control around office candy. People are making bad puns. You have to come up with a last-minute replacement for your Wonder Woman costume because you just realized it's the most popular costume of the year and you were really hoping to be an original (sorry to be the one to tell you).

Your cat ate part of the witch hat you dressed it up in, and now you're spending the night at the vet. Strangers are knocking at your door with their children. You can turn the lights off and pretend you're not home. Or, you can stop being the Halloween version of the Grinch (the Ghoul?), crank the tunes and give in to the sugar high.

From DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince to Nina Simone to Bauhaus to Bowie to The Cranberries, there are at least as many artists making Halloween fun as there are terrible werewolf jokes. So fear not having the perfect soundtrack for the holiday — press play on the Spotify playlist below.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
