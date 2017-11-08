Pop Culture Happy Hour: Pop Culture Advice, Live From Seattle
Several of us are on vacation this week, so here's one of our favorite — heretofore unheard — segments from last year's Pop Culture Happy tour of the West Coast.
Specifically: The great and good Audie Cornish joined us last October for a show at Seattle's Neptune Theatre, in which we answered listener questions and offered up some pop culture advice on the following topics:
We'll be back on Friday, with another favorite episode — and, as always, What's Making Us Happy.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.