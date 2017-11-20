10 Years Considered

© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published November 20, 2017 at 4:56 PM CST
NPR Music: A Decade of Music and Memories

There's been a world of change in the ten years since NPR Music first started in November 2007. Consider how, just about a decade ago, All Songs Consideredhost Bob Boilen was publishing a list of his favorite "CDs" of 2007. It almost feels quaint now.

In an attempt to celebrate (and process), we've recapped each of the past ten years, from 2007 to 2016, in a list of the musical moments that shaped our past decade. We've also recorded individual podcasts to accompany that list — miniature time capsules of sorts where NPR Music staff members discuss definitive memories of that year. We'll update this page with a new episode each weekday for the next two weeks. Join us as we look back and dig into an era of NPR Music, one year at a time.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
