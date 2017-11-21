Can You Stay Civil By Keeping Quiet?

When a tough topic comes up around a table of friends and family, it’s all too easy to take a deep breath and hold it in.

Instead of staring down a contentious cousin, it might feel safer to stare at your phone, just to avoid that political debate you’re dreading.

But civility and conversation can lead to better relationships, greater creativity and boost the economy.

GUESTS

Carolyn Lukensmeyer, Executive director, National Institute for Civil Discourse (NICD)

David Plazas, Director of opinion and engagement, and opinion editor, Tennessean, part of the USA Today network; @davidplazas

Justine Lee, Co-founder, ‘Make America Dinner Again’

