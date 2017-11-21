Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage Jump On Remix Of Spanish Trap Hit 'Krippy Kush'

"Krippy Kush" — Farruko, Bad Bunny and Rvssian's trap en español banger --has received an extra injection of energy thanks to some additional bars from Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage.

Minaj has waded into Latin music before; leading up to today's release, Nicki reminded her fans online that she collaborated with Romeo Santos in 2014 on "Animales."

"Krippy Kush" was first released in August of this year as the lead single off TrapXFicante, Farruko's latest album, released last month. With Spanish-language tracks like "Despacito" (now on the cusp of receiving a Mandarin-language version) and "Mi Gente" having both broken records this year, at least in part due to guests added after their initial release — Bieber and Beyonce, respectively — "Krippy Kush" is the newest piece of this internationalist resurgence to receive the same.

