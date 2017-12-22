© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Priscilla Presley Remembers Christmas With Elvis

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published December 22, 2017 at 10:12 AM CST
Album Cover, <em>Christmas with Elvis and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra</em>

So many of us have spent Christmas with Elvis' music, but Priscilla Presley actually spent Christmas with Elvis. Priscilla shares heartwarming memories of holidays with the King, from the first time they ever exchanged gifts to their tree-trimming traditions as a married couple living at Graceland, to how that changed when Priscilla gave birth to their daughter, Lisa Marie, and how Priscilla feels when she hears Elvis' music now.

Priscilla is the executive producer of a new album called Christmas with Elvis and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, where original recordings from Elvis' two Christmas albums — 1957's Elvis' Christmas Album and 1971's Elvis Sings the Wonderful World of Christmas — have been embellished by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Together, Priscilla and I listened to some of those recordings and raised a glass of eggnog to the Presley family's Christmas memories. Listen in the player above.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
