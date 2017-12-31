© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

An Alt.Latino New Year's Eve Playlist

By Felix Contreras,
Lauren Frayer
Published December 31, 2017 at 7:12 AM CST
Elastic Bond's Andrés Ponce and Sofy Encanto.
Elastic Bond's Andrés Ponce and Sofy Encanto.

To help get you in the mood for New Year's Eve festivities, Weekend Edition guest host Lauren Frayer asked Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras to share some new Latin music released this year fit for dancing into 2018. From Tokyo to Miami to Venezuela and more, Contreras highlights music that he believes satisfies the "insatiable quest" for undiscovered sounds that can carry party goers into the new year.

"The sonic landscape is so vast. There are so many different styles and culture references," Contreras says. "I'm always looking for, 'Okay, what's going to surprise me? What's going to be new?' And every now and then a band comes along and completely blows my mind."

Check out the songs for every stage of a New Year's Eve party — from the first pop of bubbly to the midnight kiss — below and hear the full conversation at the audio link.

The Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, "World Rude Connection"

"Ska is really big in the Latin Americas from the early '90s. A lot of the really big Latin rock bands took ska as their base. These guys have been around almost 30 years and they're favorites going back that long. ... Everything's uptempo and it's a great way to get the party started."

Elastic Bond, "Eclipse Total"

"Their self-described thing is psychedelic tropical soul. ... It's big band, '70s funk, soul, just this nice groove that goes way back and updating it in a really cool way."

La Vide Bohème, "Lejos"

"He's lost in his life. He's struggling. He's trying to figure out what's going on all around him within society. This band, I think, is one of the best examples of artistic expression of going on around them in Venezuela even though they're based in [America]."

Jungle Fire, "Cumbia de Sal"

"This is a song [Jungle Fire] picked up while traveling in Colombia. ... It's a little subdued so we can send people home dancing, but they still gotta go home."

Radio producer Peter Breslow contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer