Friendly Skies: Pope Marries Couple On A Plane Over Chile

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Pope Francis was flying out of Santiago, Chile. And as usual, he took time to meet all of the flight attendants. When he met a couple named Carlos and Paula, he asked if they were married. The couple said they had planned to tie the knot next month but their Catholic church was destroyed in a massive earthquake. The pontiff asked if they'd like him to marry them right then and there. They said yes and got married by the pope on a plane. Sort of beats your story about getting a free upgrade, right? It's MORNING EDITION.