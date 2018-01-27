Not My Job: We Quiz 'Jessica Jones' Star Krysten Ritter On People Named Jones
Krysten Ritter is best known for her roles as Jane on Breaking Bad and the sullen titular superhero on Jessica Jones. She's now written a new novel, a thriller about environmental pollution and other dark secrets, called Bonfire.
We've invited her to play a game called Keeping Up With The Other Jones — three questions about some other interesting people named Jones.
