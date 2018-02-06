© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New Mix: Girlpool, Superorganism, The Messthetics, More

By Bob Boilen
Published February 6, 2018 at 11:39 AM CST
Clockwise from top: Superorganism, Aaron Childs, Girlpool, Die Wilde Jagd
After I played a 7-minute sonic adventure from the German artist Die Wilde Jagd, NPR Music Lars Gotrich astutely realized that, with his pick of The Messthetics, the theme of this show was probably going to be "a little bit weird and loud." The Messthetics are a power trio made up of Washington D.C.'s most adventurous, often rock-leaning, musicians. Brendan Canty (drums) and Joe Lally (bass) are best known as part of D.C.'s venerable Fugazi, while guitarist Anthony Pirog makes experimental-but-accessible guitar music in many incarnations. Maintaining the theme, and adding a bit of humor, I picked a song by Superorganism, a band with members scattered throughout the world that makes its sound by sampling and chopping up their own recordings and memorable choruses with found sounds. The pastiche has firmly planted itself, on repeat, in my head.

We wind the show down in a mellower, somewhat dreamy mode with a pick from our intern Joshua Bote — the R&B of Aaron Childs, which inspired me to play the new different sound heard on a new single from Girlpool, produced by Dev Hynes of Blood Orange. So we go from Uhrwald Orange to Blood Orange in a little over 30 minutes. Enjoy. — Bob Boilen

Bob Boilen
