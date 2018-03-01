The Austin 100: G Flip
Hometown:Melbourne, Australia
Genre:Synth Pop
Why We're Excited:Georgia Flipo, who records under the name G Flip and has spent time as a drummer and backup singer with other acts, has yet to amass much of a solo discography — in fact, she's got exactly one single to her credit. Fortunately, that one single is "About You," a spry and springy hookfest that burrows into your subconscious in a matter of seconds.
