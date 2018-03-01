© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Austin 100: G Flip

By Stephen Thompson
Published March 1, 2018 at 5:00 AM CST
G Flip

Hometown:Melbourne, Australia

Genre:Synth Pop

Why We're Excited:Georgia Flipo, who records under the name G Flip and has spent time as a drummer and backup singer with other acts, has yet to amass much of a solo discography — in fact, she's got exactly one single to her credit. Fortunately, that one single is "About You," a spry and springy hookfest that burrows into your subconscious in a matter of seconds.

SXSW Schedule:

  • March 14: Empire Control Room (606 E. 7th St.)

  • March 15: Lucille (77 Rainey St.)

  • March 16: Cheer Up Charlie's (900 Red River St.)

    Stephen Thompson
