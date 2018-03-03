© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Not My Job: Cross-Country Skier Jessie Diggins Gets Quizzed On Skee-Ball

Published March 3, 2018 at 6:31 AM CST
Jessica Diggins takes third place at the FIS Nordic World Cup on January 7.

If you're an American Winter Olympics fan, you probably follow the sports where Americans usually win — snowboarding, downhill skiing, different snowboarding. If you did, you may have missed the United States' Olympic gold in cross-country skiing. And of course, it was the women who did it — Skier Jessie Diggins charged from behind to win first place.

Diggins clearly knows how to ski, but does she know how to skee-ball? We asked her three questions about the classic arcade game.

Click the listen link above to see how she does.

