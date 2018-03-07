Songs We Love: Anderson .Paak, 'Til It's Over'

In music's saturated market place, an artist's ability to achieve the the element of surprise is increasingly hard to come by. But if we've learned anything about Anderson .Paak by now, it's that he has a penchant for unveiling his surprises in succession. After assuring fans earlier in the year that a new album was on the way, the singer/drummer/Free Nationals leader partnered up with filmmaker Spike Jonze, FKA Twigs and Apple to showcase his new sounds across multiple mediums.

His new track "'Til It's Over" was first heard on the newest Apple advertisement for the company's HomePod product. While the Jonze-directed visual finds Twigs dancing away the stress of a hard day's work and expanding her apartment space like Play-Doh in the process, .Paak's words vicariously amplify her movements. The Jeff Kleinman and Michael Uzowuru-produced beat breaks down a nimble harp and distorted synths to cultivate a mix of both feathery and grounding tones. The stellar beat accompanies .Paak's story of dreamy Los Angeles brain drain. A hymn to living in the moment, .Paak pokes fun at the monotonous and disposable ("Don't all this new music sound the same? / Yeah, we must be getting old and gray") and admits that his Ferris Bueller attitude when it comes to love may be reckless, but he'll deal with the consequences later.

"Would you stay if your heart had the power? / Would you run and find another life to imitate? / It's important that we make the best of short time / You could never be my one and only, anyway," he coos in a smokey tone during the second verse.

"'Til It's Over" is the first new track from 32-year-old performer since he and frequent collaborator Knxwledge dropped their last joint project, 2016's Yes Lawd! It's a fresh yet familial sound for .Paak, who has never been one to shy away from experimentation in sounds or sights. Like the alluring glow of the last cigarette before calling it a night, "'Til It's Over" emits a contact high for those within earshot.

