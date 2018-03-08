© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

BØRNS On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published March 8, 2018 at 11:49 AM CST
BØRNS
BØRNS

If BØRNS has done his job right, what you see at one of his shows will inspire you to "have a party and get weird." And really, what more could we ask for from someone who uses his stratospheric voice to rip through off-kilter electro-pop?

The guy knows how to have fun with his clothes, too — whether it's a tied-up crop top with floral patterning or a full-body lace turtleneck with an impeccably tailored Gucci suit (the latter was his cover art ensemble for his latest albumBlue Madonna.)

But for someone with such avant-garde presentation, BØRNS is incredibly down to earth. It turns out, he had supportive parents.

BØRNS' had a smash hit in 2015 with the song "Electric Love", which Prince praised in one of the final interviews he ever gave. We talk about that tune, about BØRNS' work with Lana Del Rey and about his early ambitions to be what he calls a "skateboard paramedic." Listen in the player above.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
See stories by Talia Schlanger