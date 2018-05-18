New Music Friday: 6 Albums You Need To Hear Today

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton chats with NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Marissa Lorusso, Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson for a sprint through six noteworthy albums out May 18. This includes the raging rock of Courtney Barnett, Atlanta rapper Nick Grant, wildly ambitious psych-folk from Ray La Montagne and a whole lot more.

1 of 5 — BTS, Love Yourself: Tear / Big Hit Entertainment 2 of 5 — Nick Grant, Dreamin' Out Loud / Epic 3 of 5 — Ray LaMontagne, Part Of The Light / RCA 4 of 5 — Joan Armatrading, Not Too Far Away / BMG 5 of 5 — Remember Sports, Slow Buzz / Father/Daughter

Other notable releases for May 18: GAS: Rausch,John Maus: Addendum,Low Cut Connie: Dirty Pictures (Part 2),Nellie McKay: Sister Orchid,Parquet Courts: Wide Awake!,Ryley Walker: Deafman Glance,Stephen Malkmus And The Jicks: Sparkle Hard.

