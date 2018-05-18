© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

New Music Friday: 6 Albums You Need To Hear Today

By Robin Hilton
Published May 18, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT
BTS's <em>Love Yourself: Tear, </em>one of the most anticipated albums of 2018, is out today.
All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton chats with NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Marissa Lorusso, Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson for a sprint through six noteworthy albums out May 18. This includes the raging rock of Courtney Barnett, Atlanta rapper Nick Grant, wildly ambitious psych-folk from Ray La Montagne and a whole lot more.

1 of 5  — BTS, Love Yourself: Tear
/ Big Hit Entertainment
2 of 5  — Nick Grant, Dreamin' Out Loud
/ Epic
3 of 5  — Ray LaMontagne, Part Of The Light
/ RCA
4 of 5  — Joan Armatrading, Not Too Far Away
/ BMG
5 of 5  — Remember Sports, Slow Buzz
/ Father/Daughter

Other notable releases for May 18: GAS: Rausch,John Maus: Addendum,Low Cut Connie: Dirty Pictures (Part 2),Nellie McKay: Sister Orchid,Parquet Courts: Wide Awake!,Ryley Walker: Deafman Glance,Stephen Malkmus And The Jicks: Sparkle Hard.

Arts & Culture
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
